Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,609 CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CubeSmart news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $844,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,380.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

CUBE opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.11%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

