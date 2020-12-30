Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,252 Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth $1,684,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,621,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Morningstar by 7,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $2,837,026.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,726,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,102,061.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $2,091,810.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,726,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,102,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,924 shares of company stock valued at $58,051,670 over the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Morningstar stock opened at $225.09 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $229.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.36. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

