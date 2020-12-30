Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $368,000 in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 135,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 581.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,872 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 43,404 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 599,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 161,494 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COG opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COG. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.47.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

