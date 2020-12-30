Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 90,400 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MannKind worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in MannKind during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in MannKind during the second quarter worth about $571,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MannKind by 49.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 471,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 156,429 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 7.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MannKind by 6.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MannKind from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

In related news, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 34,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $99,999.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 398,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,959.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNKD opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $765.26 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.34. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.21.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

