Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 43.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 167.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $747,180.00. Also, CEO Thomas G. Trouche sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $154,702.34. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,884 shares of company stock worth $2,203,491. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.