Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.02

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.02 and last traded at $91.01, with a volume of 247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average of $72.96.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.