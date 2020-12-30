Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAIC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.40.

Science Applications International stock opened at $95.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $100.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 375,020 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,353,000 after acquiring an additional 349,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,489,000 after acquiring an additional 340,901 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,274,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,177,000 after acquiring an additional 315,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1,831.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 290,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

