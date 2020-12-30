Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STX. Benchmark upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $60.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $66.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 37,152 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $2,337,603.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,440.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,734 shares of company stock worth $9,367,341 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,316,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $163,387,000 after purchasing an additional 194,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,724 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $149,863,000 after purchasing an additional 105,362 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 238.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 199.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after purchasing an additional 384,938 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

