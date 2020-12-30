Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Trading Down 3.6%

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) shares traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.34.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SECYF)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.