Seele-N (SEELE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.04 Million

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $33.04 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00040032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00296351 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00026370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $556.07 or 0.01972045 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro.

Seele-N Token Trading

Seele-N can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

