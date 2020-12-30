Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Seer stock opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. Seer has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $86.13.

In related news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 526,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $9,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,305,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,010,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

