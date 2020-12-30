Sei Investments Co. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Green Dot worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 15.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 6,620.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GDOT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.45.

In other Green Dot news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $27,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,540.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $35,715,365.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $217,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,226 shares of company stock worth $37,906,256 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.