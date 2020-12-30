Sei Investments Co. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 66.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $772,343 in the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

NYSE:CPK opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $111.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.24 and its 200-day moving average is $90.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $101.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.80 million. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.