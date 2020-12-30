Sei Investments Co. Has $1.67 Million Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.56% of Titan Machinery worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TITN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $1,079,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,250,288.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

TITN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair raised Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

TITN stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $426.76 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

