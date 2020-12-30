Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 330.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 127.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 25.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $120.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.58. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $134.92.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.13.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

