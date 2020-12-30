Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,691 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 124.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Xperi in the third quarter worth $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xperi in the second quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Xperi in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 38.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

