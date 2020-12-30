Sei Investments Co. Sells 29,917 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,917 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106,164 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,420,000 after purchasing an additional 133,938 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,764,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 305.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 20,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,673,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $2,444,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,419,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,081 shares of company stock worth $6,622,973. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWI opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.01. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $111.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist decreased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.58.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

