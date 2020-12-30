SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.04

Shares of SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as high as $1.12. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 41,975 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

