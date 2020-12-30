Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1,319.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shopify is well poised to gain from e-commerce boom along with growth in the merchant base as well as increases in buying of essential items due to COVID-19 led lockdowns and shelter-in-place guidelines. Robust uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital will drive the top line. Further, solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications amid evolving retail environment, holds promise. Additionally, partnerships with TikTok, Walmart and Facebook are expected to expand merchant base, going ahead. Also, initiatives aimed at international expansion are noteworthy. Notably, shares of Shopify have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform amid stiff competition in the e-commerce space are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.”

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,206.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,057.27.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,171.61 on Tuesday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,285.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,056.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,004.38. The firm has a market cap of $142.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,920.64, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Shopify by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

