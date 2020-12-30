SIBCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $917.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $393,341.48 and approximately $917.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,925.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $752.93 or 0.02602988 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.96 or 0.00442393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.00 or 0.01230760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.21 or 0.00550402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00221669 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00019565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,886,710 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

