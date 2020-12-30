Signature Bank Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,054 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,058% compared to the average daily volume of 91 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $133.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $148.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,225,000 after buying an additional 1,075,297 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,025,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,508,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,811,000 after purchasing an additional 168,782 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 891,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.63.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

