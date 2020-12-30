Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) (CVE:SVG) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) (CVE:SVG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.22. Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 8,300 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.83 million and a P/E ratio of -100.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21.

About Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) (CVE:SVG)

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in the Stewart region of British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for cobalt, silver, gold, copper, zinc, and molybdenum minerals. Silver Grail Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.