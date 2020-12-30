Silver Point Capital L.P. Buys 631,600 Shares of PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Stock

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. bought 631,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $1,699,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Silver Point Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Silver Point Capital L.P. bought 230,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $604,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Silver Point Capital L.P. bought 1,565,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $4,069,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $3,483,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired 640,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $1,676,800.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired 450,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $1,102,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLI opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $308.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 13.68.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDLI. BidaskClub upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDLI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PDL BioPharma by 725.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PDL BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDL BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PDL BioPharma by 130.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in PDL BioPharma by 223.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 27,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.