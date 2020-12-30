Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) were up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.79. Approximately 1,877,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,948,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SVM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silvercorp Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 211,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 11.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 496,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 0.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period.

About Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

