Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Up 6.9%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shot up 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.62 and last traded at $74.19. 1,097,290 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 394% from the average session volume of 222,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on SI. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 69.34.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $17,059,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 300.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 701.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 19.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.