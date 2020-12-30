Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Trading Up 20.8% This Week

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Single Collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00038805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.38 or 0.00272703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00024963 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.39 or 0.01928821 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Profile

Single Collateral DAI (CRYPTO:SAI) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

