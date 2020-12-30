Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBMFF. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Sino Biopharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th.

Shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Chinese Medicines, Investment, and Others. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; oncology medicines comprising Saiweijian injections, Yinishu tablets, Shoufu tablets, Anxian capsules, and Qianping injections; cardio-cerebral medicines, including Yilunping tablets, Tuotuo tablets, and Kaina tablets; and orthopedic medicines, such as Gaisanchun capsules and Yigu injections.

