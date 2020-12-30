Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Trading Up 0.3%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.67. Approximately 87,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 40,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000.

