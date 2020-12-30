Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €100.86 ($118.66).

A number of brokerages have commented on SIX2. Metzler set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) stock traded up €0.90 ($1.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €99.30 ($116.82). 43,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sixt SE has a 12-month low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 12-month high of €102.40 ($120.47). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €94.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €78.33.

About Sixt SE (SIX2.F)

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

