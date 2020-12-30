Smiths News Plc (SNWS.L) (LON:SNWS) Shares Gap Up to $28.00

Smiths News Plc (SNWS.L) (LON:SNWS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $29.50. Smiths News Plc (SNWS.L) shares last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 9,781 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 29.44.

Get Smiths News Plc (SNWS.L) alerts:

In other Smiths News Plc (SNWS.L) news, insider David Blackwood purchased 33,308 shares of Smiths News Plc (SNWS.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £8,993.16 ($11,749.62). Also, insider Jonathan Bunting sold 71,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37), for a total value of £20,054.44 ($26,201.25).

About Smiths News Plc (SNWS.L) (LON:SNWS)

Smiths News Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of newspapers and mixed freight in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through Smiths News and Tuffnells segments. The Smiths News segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Plc (SNWS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News Plc (SNWS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.