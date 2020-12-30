SnapCoin Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges (SNPC)

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded down 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. One SnapCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, SnapCoin has traded 107.2% higher against the dollar. SnapCoin has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $88,418.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnapCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00039327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00286147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $572.59 or 0.01998015 BTC.

SnapCoin Token Profile

SnapCoin is a token. It was first traded on August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,639,448 tokens. SnapCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1. SnapCoin’s official website is www.snapparazzi.io. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1.

Buying and Selling SnapCoin

SnapCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnapCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnapCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnapCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnapCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.