Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) & Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Financial Analysis

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Snowflake and Jamf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snowflake 2 13 8 0 2.26 Jamf 0 2 8 0 2.80

Snowflake presently has a consensus target price of $284.55, suggesting a potential downside of 6.04%. Jamf has a consensus target price of $46.78, suggesting a potential upside of 55.77%. Given Jamf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jamf is more favorable than Snowflake.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Snowflake and Jamf’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snowflake N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jamf $204.03 million 17.16 -$32.60 million N/A N/A

Snowflake has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jamf.

Profitability

This table compares Snowflake and Jamf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snowflake N/A N/A N/A Jamf -10.02% -1.51% -0.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Jamf shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Snowflake shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc. provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Jamf Company Profile

There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.

