Social Send (SEND) Price Hits $0.0118 on Major Exchanges

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Social Send coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Social Send has a market capitalization of $641,611.63 and approximately $7.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Social Send has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00022796 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001168 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002504 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

