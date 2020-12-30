Sora 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.97 Million (XOR)

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Sora token can now be purchased for $90.40 or 0.00322887 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sora has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Sora has a market cap of $31.64 million and $1.97 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000874 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00230182 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001685 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Sora

XOR is a token. Sora’s total supply is 350,000 tokens. Sora’s official website is sora.org.

Buying and Selling Sora

Sora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sora using one of the exchanges listed above.

