Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Down 5.6%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.45. 13,638,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 24,497,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.19% and a negative return on equity of 490.67%. The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,768,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,016,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,742,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,708,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,551,000 after buying an additional 1,718,072 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,820,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.