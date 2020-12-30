Soverain (SOVE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $77.00

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Soverain has a total market capitalization of $7,012.83 and approximately $77.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Soverain has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Soverain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00025571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00131289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.34 or 0.00584244 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00154910 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00308500 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019339 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00051330 BTC.

Soverain Profile

Soverain's total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins.

. The official website for Soverain is soverain.org/soveraintg.

Soverain Coin Trading

Soverain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soverain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soverain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

