SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.99

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.99 and last traded at $55.82, with a volume of 4398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fullen Financial Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.