SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.89

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.89 and last traded at $66.85, with a volume of 1545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,354,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

