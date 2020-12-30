Spectrecoin Trading 5.7% Higher This Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014320 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001558 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008479 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007694 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002616 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

