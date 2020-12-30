Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $271.08

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $271.08 and traded as high as $276.87. Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) shares last traded at $272.00, with a volume of 781,595 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 262.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 271.08. The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 17.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14.

In other news, insider Paula Bell acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £128,500 ($167,886.07). In the last three months, insiders purchased 50,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,875,170.

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) Company Profile (LON:SPT)

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

