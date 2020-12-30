Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Shares Gap Down to $24.91

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.91, but opened at $23.77. Spruce Biosciences shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 419 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPRB shares. Cowen started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($12.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($10.73).

In other Spruce Biosciences news, Director Bali Muralidhar acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,739,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,090,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

