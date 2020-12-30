Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 311,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.20% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,824 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $125.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) portfolio comprises small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

