Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $257,000 in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOOP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Loop Industries by 175.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,680,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,953,000 after buying an additional 1,069,260 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the third quarter worth about $4,163,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the third quarter worth about $3,210,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the third quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Laurence G. Sellyn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,027.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nelson Gentiletti purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $36,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,326.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOOP opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $331.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. Loop Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $13.96.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.