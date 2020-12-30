Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 46,228 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 79.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,228 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CarGurus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 181.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 846.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 43,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 34.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus stock opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.93. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $38.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $77,295.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,097.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 250,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,418 shares of company stock worth $8,557,242 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARG. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.