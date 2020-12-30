Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $253,000 Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,052,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,831,000 after purchasing an additional 342,258 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 739,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,952,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 38,901 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

In other news, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $26,300.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 690,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,279,928.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas G. Trouche sold 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $154,702.34. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,884 shares of company stock worth $2,203,491. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

SFBS opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.32.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.