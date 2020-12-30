SRG Mining Inc. (SRG.V) (CVE:SRG) Shares Gap Up to $0.52

SRG Mining Inc. (SRG.V) (CVE:SRG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.52, but opened at $0.58. SRG Mining Inc. (SRG.V) shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 79,430 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.90 million and a PE ratio of -7.54.

About SRG Mining Inc. (SRG.V) (CVE:SRG)

SRG is a Canadian-based resource company with the goal of creating shareholder value by becoming a leader in the production and delivery of low-cost, quick-to-market, quality graphite. The Company is focused on evaluating and developing the Lola Graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for SRG Mining Inc. (SRG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRG Mining Inc. (SRG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.