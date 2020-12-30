STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $85.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 482.66 and a beta of 1.33.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,626,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,651.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 14,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $1,148,994.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,895.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,781 shares of company stock worth $3,172,466 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,860,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 26,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

