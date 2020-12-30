Stakenet Market Cap Reaches $25.90 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $25.90 million and $10,713.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded up 65.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00028049 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.13 or 0.00358639 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00032788 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002234 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.61 or 0.01498731 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 112,812,464 coins and its circulating supply is 110,632,533 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

