Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $188.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

SWK opened at $176.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,058.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $3,003,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 212.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

