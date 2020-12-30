Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $204.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In the past year, Stanley Black & Decker's shares have outperformed the industry. In the quarters ahead, the company is poised to gain from solid product offerings (especially related to security, healthy and do-it-yourself preferences), a positive e-commerce trend, innovation efforts and inorganic activities. Also, its commitment toward rewarding shareholders enhances its attractiveness. Cost-reduction actions (savings to the tune of $680 million are anticipated to be realized in 2020) and solid liquidity also might help. In December, the company raised its scenario planning assumption for organic growth (year over year) from 3-5% mentioned earlier to 10% for the fourth quarter. This revision reflects an impressive demand for products. In the past 60 days, the company’s earnings estimates have increased for 2020 and 2021.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWK. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $188.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

NYSE:SWK traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

